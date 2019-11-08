SPEAKER: The Lancaster County Garden Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Four Seasons, 949 Church St., Landisville. Teri Dunn Chace will present “Seeing Seeds — A Journey into the World of Seed Heads, Pods and Fruit.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Information or to attend: lancastergardenclub.org; info@lancastergardenclub.org; Ruth Davis, 717-872-5192.
DIABETES DAY PROGRAM: WellSpan’s Diabetes Day program, “Living in Victory,” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Farm Crest Community Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Exhibitors will share food samples and recipes, after which several speakers will discuss strategies to defeat negativity and deal with challenges of living with diabetes. The program is free, but registration is required. Information or to register: 717-721-8790, extension 0.
SLEEP PROGRAM: How to get a better night’s sleep will be discussed at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The program, “Zzzz ... Practical Help for Getting a Better Night’s Sleep,” features a filmed interview with Kat Duff, the author of “The Secret Life of Sleep.” The program is free. Information: 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
SEMINAR: “Staying Safe on our Roads Today” will be presented by Penn State Health at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. The seminar will cover driving then and now, how to help aging drivers, the difference in our vehicles and roads compared to when some of us first learned to drive, and changes and updates to the driving state laws. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-533-6555; hersheylibrary.org.
PRESENTATION: The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host a lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Freeman Hall Auditorium of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, 1 S. Boyd St., Cornwall. “Pennsylvania Dutch Barns” will be presented by Chris Witmer, secretary of the Historic Barn and Farm Foundation of Pennsylvania. Information: 717-272-9711; cornwallironfurnace.org.
KOREAN WAR VETS: Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Eagle Commons of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. Speaker will be Timothy M. Zerbe on the current training model of the U.S. Army and lessons learned from the Korean War. Membership is open to all servicemen and women who served in Korea at anytime from 1945 to present, or were in uniform serving anywhere from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955. Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.
OPEN HOUSE: The Philatelic Society of Lancaster County will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Landis Homes, Crossings Meeting Room, second floor, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. Admission is free. After a short business meeting, there will be two 10-minute philatelic presentations by members on “Philately Across the Pond” and “More than just a Victorian Mourning Cover.” Snacks and drinks will be provided. Information: Ken Lasper 717-723-1864; lcps-stamps.org.
