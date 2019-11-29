WOMEN’S BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection will host a brunch at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Gathering Place, 9 Pine St., Mount Joy. Cost is $11. Cindy Schnee will provide musical entertainment. Maria O’Neill will discuss how to downsize your home. And Bev Richards will speak on “Christmas Dolls.” Reservations must be made by Friday, Nov. 29. Information or reservations: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy, 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will host its “Christmas at the Manor” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Connell Mansion, 249 W. Main St., Ephrata. Visitors will be able to tour the mansion and learn about the Connell family. Musical entertainment will be provided, and children can visit with Santa. Guests also will be able to print their own souvenir coaster, using an authentic antique press in the print shop. Light refreshments will be served. Information: 717-733-1616.
WORKSHOP: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a workshop, “Helping your Kids through the Holidays,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. The workshop will explore ways to reduce anxiety, stress and the chance of holiday meltdowns. Registration is required. Information or registration: 717-653-1510.
WORKSHOP: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will host a make and take holiday greens workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Cost is $35, which includes instruction of wreath or centerpiece making, greens, supplies and accessories. Participants should bring their own clippers and gloves. A light luncheon of soup, bread, beverages and cookies will be provided. Information or reservations: Bea Landis, 717-314-4209, or Nancy Hess, 717-951-5446.
MEETING: A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Integrative Health Consults, 1135 Georgetown Road, Suite 110 (Lower Back Level), Christiana. Admission is free. The topic will be “My Gut Stole My Brain: My Life as a Functional Medicine Practitioner,” by Ann L. Johnson. Reservations are required. Information or reservations: 717-786-3199, ext. 1190.
