TEEN PROGRAM: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host a “Bake-a Pie with Carrie” program at 2 p.m. Saturday. Youths will learn to make a pie from scratch. All ingredients will be provided for participants to make two or three different varieties of pie (in mini form). The program, which is free, is recommended for anyone 12 and older. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-653-1510 or visit the library.
BREAKFAST BOWL: Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, will hold a free Breakfast Bowl from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A wide variety of breakfast foods will be served. In addition, a collection of gently used coats will be available inside the back entry doors. Information: 717-653-1202, ext. 2.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Mike Roth and Stan White will present their new book: “General Merchandise Stores of Southern Lancaster County, Pa.” There is no charge to attend.
BOOK & CRAFT EXPO: The LancoExpo, a book and craft expo, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Quarryville Library, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville. The event will feature dozens of authors and artisans from across Lancaster County. Information: “LancoExpo” facebook page.
MEETING: The ABWA Lancaster Area Express Network Chapter will meet from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Ave. Karen Saxe, principal at Marketing Muse, will discuss how to help businesses see the size of their current impact footprint and how they can ncrease their impact. Cost is $20 members; $30 nonmembers/late registrations. Registration is due by noon Monday. Information or to register: abwa.laen.org; Sam Biastre, 908-938-4135; samanthabiastre@gmail.com.
CLASS REUNION: The J.P. McCaskey Class of 1984 will host its 35th class reunion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. Cost is $50, with checks payable to “McCaskey Class of 1984”. Dress is casual. A barbecue buffet will be served. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Nov. 22. Mail checks to: Maria Karpathios, 1231 Davis Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Information: Vickey Wright-Smith, 202-361-6139, or Karen (Shissler) Young, 717-875-3343.
