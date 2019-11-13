CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE: The Lancaster Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road. Alann D. Schmidt will introduce the book “September Mourn: The Dunker Church of Antietam Battlefield.” The meeting is free. Information: Micky, 717-940-7411.
SILENT AUCTION: The United Methodist Women of Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St., will host a silent auction from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. There will be door prizes, desserts and drinks. Proceeds will benefit the church. Information or to view items for auction: United Methodist Women of Otterbein facebook page.
MEETING: The Bondelandet Lodge, the local connection with Sons of Norway, will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Members will celebrate Norwegian Father’s Day and share memories of their father, grandfather, godfather or stepfather. Clips from the book by Fredrik Bachman, “Things My Son Needs to Know About the World,” will be read. Refreshments will be served.
BINGO: The Millersville Community University Parade Committee will host a holiday bingo Saturday, Nov. 16, at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. Doors will open at 4 p.m.; games begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $25. There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, food and beverages. Information or to preorder tickets: Donna, 717-283-8977.