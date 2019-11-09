BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The free program, “White-throated Sparrows: A Closer Look at Plumage and Behavioral Polymorphism,” will be presented by Brent Horton. A short business meeting will precede the program. Information: 717-984-2738; 717-725-2717.
VIETNAM ROUND TABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Vietnam Veterans of America Michael J. Novosel MOH Capital Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. Following a brief business meeting, Eddie Beckford will discuss his September 1966-August 1967 Vietnam experiences as a member of the Air Force’s 819th Red Horse (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron). Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336; centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.
CASH BINGO: The Knights of Columbus will sponsor bingo Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 6 p.m. Food items will be available at 5:30 p.m.
LECTURE: The Amos Herr House and Historical Foundation will sponsor a free lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Gamber Auditorium in the Viva Center of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. Speaker will be Jack Brubaker, who will explain the origin of the 100-year-old Scribbler column and how he creates it each week. Information: 717-984-2731; herrhomestead.org.
SILENT LUNCHEON: The 24th annual Silent Samaritan Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road. Keynote speak will Kristy Szobocsan, Warwick High School principal, on “The Impact of One: Fostering Relationships and Building Resiliency in Kids and Communities.” Cost is $100. Information or reservations: Samaritan Counseling Center, 717-560-9969.
