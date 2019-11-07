VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: A Veteran’s Day program will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, after a musical prelude at 1:30 p.m., in the Freemasons Cultural Center’s Brossman Ballroom at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. It will honor all U.S. military service personnel, present and past, with special recognition of Vietnam War veterans. The March Masters and Masonic Village’s Men’s Chorus will perform. Speaker is Brig. Gen. David E. Wood of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Cocalico Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata. Admission is free. Tyler Gum will speak about the role of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Division in the Battle of the Meuse-Argonne.
