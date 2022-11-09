ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Open to the public. Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children ages 4-12; and children 3 and younger eat free. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes (with and without onions), pancakes (with or without blueberries), French toast, white and whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea, and coffee. For more information, call the church office, 717-393-3431 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.

