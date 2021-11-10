VIRTUAL EPHRATA ACADEMY: The Historic Ephrata Cloister will offer a presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Program is free and offered via Zoom. Volunteer and special events coordinator at Pennsbury Manor, Zachary Long, will present the program. He will share stories of clear toy candy and some of his collection of candy molds. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqcOCsqjIrG9FL9HtCCt52KWH5WmNUeWnl.

