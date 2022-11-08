BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Free and open to the public. Dan Brauning will provide a broad overview of the statewide, and even national, efforts to bring an endangered species back from the brink. A short business meeting will precede the program. For more information, call 717-856-3851; 717-725-2717.

DEDICATION CEREMONY: The veteran’s group at Woodcrest Villa will be dedicating a “Never Forget Garden” in commemoration of the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Woodcrest Villas, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. Open to the public. Richard “Dick” Hoxworth, former new anchor at WGAL-TV, will serve as master of ceremonies. Wreath-laying will be conducted.

SINGLES MEET ’N GREET: Opus II will sponsor a Singles Meet ‘n Greet from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Mulberry Arts Studio, 19 N. Mulberry St. Open to the public. Single, widowed and divorced adults over 21; refreshments, conversation, music, door prizes and more. Admission is $15; veterans $10. For information call Sandy, 717-426-5091, or LeShaune, 717-799-8094.

BAZAAR: The Chiques Women in Mission will host their 50th Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy. Open to the public. Event features apple dumplings made by church members, bake table, white elephant room, attic treasures, Rada cutlery and a door prize. Lunch will be available to all.

