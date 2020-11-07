PIE SALE: Students in the Janus School Transitions program are taking orders for their annual Thanksgiving pie sale through Monday, Nov. 9. Cost of pies: peanut butter, $14; shoofly, $13; lemon meringue, $14; apple crumb, $13; cherry crumb, $13; and pumpkin, $12. All pies are handmade by The Gathering Place and available for pickup at the Janus School main entrance, 205 Lefever Road, Mount Joy, on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Pies can be ordered online for in-person pickup. Information or to place an order: transitionsatjanus.org/piesale.

ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer an orientation at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at 444 Murry Hill Circle. The orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During the two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. Information or to reserve space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, rain or shine at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Greenwood Cemetery, South Queen Street. Face masks and social distancing are required. Information: Mike Kunitsky, 717-475-0498.

BRINNER & AWARDS: Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership’s annual Brinner & Awards will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. This year’s virtual celebration will feature highlights of the program, services, and 2020 award winners. Keynote speaker will be Jason Richardson, director of research and evaluation at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Cost is $35; $20 for nonprofit members. Information or to obtain tickets or make a donation: eventbrite.com/e/lhops-brinner-tickets-117026347957.

ART POSTER SALE: The Echo Valley Art Group and the Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., are hosting the 75th anniversary exhibition and art poster sale to benefit the Demuth Foundation until Saturday, Nov. 14, by reservation only. Face masks and social distancing are required. There will be 26 frame-ready images available for purchase. Cost is $20 each poster, and $10 off a purchase of three or more posters. To view a slideshow of each of the poster images, visit youtu.be/syt3aq7HdVc. Information or to place an order: lmpa.org; grymar@demuth.org.

