FUNDRAISING EVENT: Homers for Hope, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization, will host a fundraising event, The Homers for Hope Fall Home Run Derby, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. The event will benefit the Brill family of Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be a home run hitting contest and youth and adult exhibition baseball games. Information: John Durso, homersforhope@gmail.com; 215-439-1877; homersforhope.org.

BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Club member Len Eiserer will present the program, “Treasures of Lancaster County.” A short business meeting will precede the program. Admission is free. Information: 717-984-2738; lancasterbirdclub.org; Facebook @ Lancaster Bird Club.

CRAFTER’S BAZAAR: The United Methodist Women of Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, will host a Crafter’s Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the church social hall and chapel. A wide selection of crafters will display their handcrafted items for holiday gift-giving. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, beverages and baked goods will be available for purchase. Information: 717-368-8683.

DOG ADOPTIONS: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, for its “Meet & Greet the Goldens.” Attendees can meet dogs that are available for adoption. Staff members will be there to answer questions. Food will be available for purchase. Information: Inza, 717-484-4799; events@dvgrr.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Masks are required. Mark W. Arbogast, a local history buff and postcard collector will present a program on early postcard views and photos of the areas to be discussed. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, before 5 p.m. or pge8507@aol.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com