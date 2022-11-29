INDOOR FLEA MARKET: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host their Indoor Flea Market/Garage Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, held in the Veteran’s Hall of the War Memorial Building at 54 W. Main St., Leola. Open to the public. More than 37 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale such as crafts, toys, period jewelry, “Star Wars” paraphernalia, cleaning and paper products, books, DVDs/LP records, scarves, coins and collectibles, gift items, seasonal arrangements, tools, candy and traditional flea market bargains. For more information, call 717-656-6154; email ultwma@gmail.com.

CONCERT: Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Open to the public. The concert will feature the Trinity Church Musicians. Desserts to follow the concert. For dessert reservations, call 717-569-1632.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE MEETING: The Lancaster-Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Lancaster office of IU13 Conference Center, 1020 New Holland Ave. Zoom option is available: us06web.zoom.us/j/86286374323pwd=QkptQ0xXR2xONWFIL2MzczZMS1kyZz09. The topic will be “Overview of the Office of Dispute Resolution: Tips for Parents.” For more information or to register, contact Norma, 717-606-1683.

