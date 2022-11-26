CRAFT FAIR: The Wesley Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville. Open to the public. Various crafts and goodies available for sale. Accepting donations of nonperishable items for the Solanco Food Bank, and mittens/gloves/hats/scarves for the Mitten Tree will be collected. For more information, email info@wesleyqville.org; call 717-786-8322.

ADVENT TEA: The 2022 Advent Tea will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Fellowship Hall at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz (facing Main Street). Free and open to the public. Free baked goods, tea, coffee and apple cider will be served, and Christmas music will be played throughout. Fresh greens and arrangements, Attic Treasures (gently used Christmas items), homemade Moravian Sugar Cake, and jewelry will be for sale in the back lobby and also adjacent to Fellowship Hall. The Moravian Mission Gift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

