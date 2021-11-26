CRAFT SHOW & HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host a Christmas Craft Show and Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Stevens Fire Hall. Free and open to the public. Holiday wreaths, woodcarving, crochet, flower arrangements, wooden items, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and more. The kitchen will be open.

HOLIDAY TRAIN SHOW: The Short Line Model Railroad Club, 11 S. State St., Ephrata, will host their annual Holiday Train Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 to Jan. 16. The entrance to the exhibit is located in the rear of the building. Free and open to the public; however, donations are appreciated. Guests can enjoy miniature trains on more than 900 feet of double-tracked mainline, and a 75-foot, single-tracked branch line. Many of the model locomotives features realistic steam and diesel sounds. Mask are required. For more information, visit show@slmrc.com.

SPECIAL BINGO: St James Men’s Club will host a special bingo Sunday, Nov. 28, at 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., games start at 2 p.m. There will be a guaranteed $1,000 jackpot and more. For more information, call 717-333-5620.