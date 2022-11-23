TRAIN SHOW: The Short Line Model Railroad Club, 11 S. State St., Ephrata, will host its annual Holiday Train Show every Saturday and Sunday, from Nov. 26 to Jan. 15. Entrance to exhibit is located in the rear of the building. Free and open to the public. Guests to the train show will enjoy seeing miniature trains rolling though very detailed scenery, representative of northeastern Pennsylvania, on more than 900 feet of double-tracked mainline, and a 75-foot, single-tracked branch line. For more information, visit show@slmrc.com.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: The fifth annual Terre Hill Christmas in the Park will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, at Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. Open to the public. This event includes over 50,000 lights, dozens of handmade lighted displays along a Christmas-themed walking trail, visits with Santa at Santa’s Workshop, craft vendors, kids’ activities, gingerbread cookie decorating, live music in Christmas Tree Plaza and more. For more information visit at terrehilldays.com.

