EDUCATION TASK FORCE MEETING: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. today via Zoom. Topic will be “Sexuality and Abuse Prevention”. Zoom meeting info: https://zoom.us/j/94097256690?pwd=R0lETmo4ZTVNbXhSNTF2ekpadzVKUT09; meeting code 940 9725 6690 or call 301-715-8592, code: 94097256690#. There is no charge. Information or to register: Norma, 717-606-1683.

WINTER CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host its annual winter clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Plaza San Juan Bautista Gymnasium (Thrift Shop), 441 S. Lime St. The giveaway will have lightly worn coats, sweaters, hats/gloves/scarves, socks, snow pants, boots and blankets for men, women and children. One member per family may attend and mask coverings are required. No carts, children or strollers are allowed.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host its monthly indoor flea market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Veterans Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola, next to Upper Leacock Fire Company. Parking is available to the rear of the building. Admission is free; refreshments will be available for purchase. Information or to rent tables: 717-656-6154; ultwma@gmail.com.

ORNAMENT MAKING: Lancaster Creative Factory, 580 S. Prince St., rear, will host a First Friday Holiday Ornament Making from 5-8 p.m.Friday. Attendees can make an ornament to take home. Ornament painting cost is $5 each (acrylic paint). Masks are optional. Information: 717-676-0600; charrand.programslcf@yahoo.com.

FUNDRAISING EVENT: Homers for Hope, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization, will host a fundraising event, The Homers for Hope Fall Home Run Derby, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. The event will benefit the Brill family of Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be a home run hitting contest and youth and adult exhibition baseball games. Information: John Durso, homersforhope@gmail.com; 215-439-1877; homersforhope.org.

ART/CRAFT MARKET: Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, will host an art and craft market and silent auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are required to wear masks. An author and artist will be on site and there will be live holiday musical entertainment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Takeout food will be available and there will be a bake sale. Information: 717-464-4161.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com