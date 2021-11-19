HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Tei Hai Retirement Community, 4999 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook, will host their Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the StoneCroft Center. Free and open to the public. This bazaar will feature knitted and woven items, wooden crafts, jewelry, stained glass, pottery and florals. For more information, visit teihai.org/holidaybazaar.

CAP SQUADRON MEETING: Civil Air Patrol’s Jesse Jones Composite Squadron 304 meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Venture Jets Hanger on Lancaster Municipal Airport, 110 Millport Road, Lititz. Teenage cadet members participate in leadership and physical training, character development and aerospace education subjects to gain advancement in the CAP Cadet Program. members also train for Air Force Rescue and Recovery Service assigned missions for search and rescue and disaster recovery. All citizens, regardless of whether they have any prior military service, are invited to visit and perhaps join. For more information, email cc010@pawg.cap.gov.

CRAFT SHOW & HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host a Christmas Craft Show and Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Stevens Fire Hall. Free and open to the public. Holiday wreaths, woodcarving, crochet, flower arrangements, wooden items, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and more. The kitchen will be open.

HOLIDAY TRAIN SHOW: The Short Line Model Railroad Club, 11 S. State St., Ephrata, will host their annual Holiday Train Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 to Jan. 16. The entrance to the exhibit is located in the rear of the building. Free and open to the public; however, donations are appreciated. Guests can enjoy miniature trains on more than 900 feet of double-tracked mainline, and a 75-foot, single-tracked branch line. Many of the model locomotives features realistic steam and diesel sounds. Mask are required. For more information, visit show@slmrc.com.

SPECIAL BINGO: St James Men’s Club will host a special bingo Sunday, Nov. 28 at 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., games start at 2 p.m. There will be a guaranteed $1,000 jackpot and more. For more information, call 717-333-5620.

HOLIDAY MATINEE MOVIE: Manor at Market Square will host a holiday matinee movie 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at The Boscov’s Theatre at GoggleWorks, 201 Washington St. RSVP is required. For more information, call 610-373-0800; email mkusnierz@manoratms.com.

