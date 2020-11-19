50PLUS EXPO: The 24th annual Lancaster County 50plus EXPO will be held online Thursday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to reenter the EXPO multiple times at their leisure. Guests can enjoy both live and prerecorded seminars, demonstrations and entertainment and will be eligible for prizes. Information: 717-285-1350, 50plusexpopa.com.

SEMINAR: A live virtual educational seminar will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. “Plan Now for the Future You Want” will be presented by Jay Hilliard, a life plan counselor. RSVP is required. Information or to RSVP: 717-381-3500, friendslifecare.org/landis.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Guests are invited to join for a $5 fee. CDC guidelines of masking and social distancing will be enforced. Joanne Ranck Dirks will teach how to preserve heirloom seeds and package and sell the heirloom vegetables.

FISH FRY DRIVE THRU: The East Cocalico Lions Club will host a drive-thru fish fry from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Reamstown Memorial Park, 31 E. Church St., Stevens. Meals include fried fish, french fries and cole slaw. Cost is $9.

LITITZ HISTORICAL FOUNDATION: The Lititz Historical Foundation will hold its annual meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Lititz native and illustrator Bill Dussinger will discuss his new book “The ABC’s of Lititz.” It is free, but registration is required. Information or to register: lhf@windstream.net.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING FAIR: Furever Home Adoption Center and Pet Pantry of Lancaster County will host the eighth annual Holiday Shopping Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Park City Center, in the former Bon-Ton store. It is free. Temperature checks, face masks and social distancing are required. The first 100 adult attendees will receive a free goodie bag. More than 100 local businesses, crafters, vendors, raffles and food booths will be featured. Participants, volunteers and sponsors are needed for the event. Information or to participate, sponsor, or donate: Tina at flippers1@aol.com.

