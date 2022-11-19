BAZAAR & BREAKFAST: Luther Acres will host their Holiday Bazaar & Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Community Room of the Luther Acres Town Center, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz. A pancake breakfast will be available from 8-10 a.m. in Katy’s Grill. The breakfast features pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice for $7 (cash only). Holiday Bazaar features artisan vendors selling a variety of items.

GEM MINER’S HOLIDAY: The 14th annual Gem, Jewelry, Beads, Minerals, Gift and Craft Show will be held November 19-20 at the Lebanon County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon. Free parking. Admission is $6, children under 12 free. For more information or discounts, visit gem-show.com; call 301-807-9745.

VETS BREAKFAST CLUB: The Vets Breakfast Club will meet at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 717-929-0310.

CRAFT SHOW: The Manheim Holiday Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim. There will be over 30 crafters and vendors offering gifts and treats for purchase. A food stand will also be available to purchase homemade items soups, hot dogs, drinks and baked goods. For more information, call the church office, 717-665-3400 or visit our website at ruhlschurch.org.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, will host their annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Free admission and plenty of off-street parking. Event features the Vintage and Craft Room, a Granny’s attic with a wide variety of gently used items. There will also be a Baked Goods and Candy Room with homemade bakery items. The Kids’ Kraft Room will be available for children’s craft activities and face painting. Velma & June’s Lunch Cafe will be open for morning coffee and Moravian Sugar Cake. Lunch will be offered in the afternoon and include hot dogs with sauerkraut, barbecue, desserts and cold drinks. For more information, visit stlukesucc.com.

