CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodland Ave., Lititz, will host its annual Christmas bazaar 3-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Admission is free. Face masks are required for entry. The bazaar will feature an assortment of handmade crafts, wreaths, floral arrangements, knitted items and fun activities for the whole family. There also will be a white elephant sale, book sale, basket raffle, silent auction and a raffle drawing. A special children’s craft room will be open 3-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Beverages and packaged snacks, as well as traditional baked goods, will be available for purchase. Packaged and frozen pierogies will be available for purchase, and a traditional hot ham/turkey dinner will be served 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Information: 717-626-5580.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. Free and open to the public. Presentation: “The Barns of Southeastern Pennsylvania,” presented by Greg Huber.

