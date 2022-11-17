HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Topic: “The War Years 1942-1945/War Stories Roundtable.” Richard Wise, Ph.D., and William E. Wise will present adventures aboard the USS Shamrock Bay, at war in the Pacific.

