PANEL DISCUSSION: Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., along with the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster and Art for Justice, will host an art exhibit and panel discussion about the prison system and ways to improve it at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The topic will be “Conversation About the Lancaster County Prison.” Admission is free. The presentation also will be available via Zoom. For information or to participate in discussion: 717-397-9722; pastor@lancastermoravian.org.

LASERDOME BLAST: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will offer a Father/Son Laserdome Blast from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Laserdome, 2050 Auction Road, Manheim. The event is for any male teammates 18 and older. The evening will include laser tag, the racing zone, virtual reality roller coaster, arcade games, pizza, chips and unlimited drinks. Fee is $55 per team ($25 additional per child). Information or to register: getintoGEARS.org; 717-367-0355.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.