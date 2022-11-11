HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Open to the public. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837; pge8507@aol.com.

DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host their monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Open to the public. Meet dogs available for adoption. Staff will be available to answer any questions; food also available for purchase. For more information, contact info@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthly/openhouse/.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.