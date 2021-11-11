LECTURE SERIES: The Elizabethtown College will host its lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Leffler Chapel and Performing Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown. Free and open to the public. Guest speaker will be abduction survivor and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Elizabeth Smart. For more information, visit etown.edu.

CONSIGNMENT EVENT: WeeUsables Consignment Event will host their Holiday Sale Nov. 11-13 in Olympic Hall at Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Event is free and open to the public. Event will feature a bring-your-own-bags sale, half-off sales, stuff-a-bag sale and more. For more detailed information, visit weeusablesevent.com/shop/holiday-sale/.

BAZAAR: Chiques Women’s in Mission, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, will host their annual 49th annual Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Free and open to the public. Items offered: an elephant room, bake sale featuring apple dumplings, Rada cutlery, jewelry, attic treasures, homemade knitted items, barbecue and soups to go. Proceeds benefit local and worldwide missions. For more information, call 717-653-5175.

MILLERSVILLE WOMAN: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. This meeting will also be the club’s annual Men’s Night, so attending women are welcome to bring a male companion.Speaker will be Christine Lurk, who will present a show-and-tell program. For more information, call 717-872-4834 or 717-284-4588.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Hands of Hope will be distributing 30-40 pounds of prepackaged food boxes at Speedwell Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Food boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit speedwellchurch.org or facebook.com/speedwellheights.

CRAFT FAIR: St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, will host its third annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Family Life Center. Open to the public. Over 41 vendors will showcase a variety of handmade items, from jewelry to Christmas ornaments, dog treats, and knitted and crocheted wearables. Breakfast foods will be available for purchase, along with hot dogs, chili, drinks, snacks and desserts. For more information, visit stpeterslutheran.org; call 717-569-9211.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.