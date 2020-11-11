FOOD DRIVE: Living Word Bride Church, 348 W. Meadow Valley Road, Lititz, will host a food drive from 12:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov 15. It is drive-thru only, first come, first served. Information or to reserve a bag: 717-344-8157.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: A clothing giveaway will be held at Plaza San Juan Bautista Youth, 441 S. Lime St., at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free gently used clothing, blankets, coats, hats and shoes will be available. Social distancing and face masks are required. Only one family member per household is allowed. Information: 717-560-6366.

