BIRDING WEBINAR: The Lancaster County Bird Club, in collaboration with Wildside Nature Tours, will present a free live webinar on birding at Big Bend National Park in Texas from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to attend the live presentation. Registration is required in advance. Presenter Lee Hoy will share hotspots and expected birds in the park and share tips on finding the most species, what time of year to bird and where to stay. Information or to register: bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Birding-in-Big-Bend-National-Park-Death-Marches-Tobacco-Trees-Windmills.

VIETNAM ROUNDTABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table will meet at the Vietnam Veterans of America Michael J. Novosel MOH Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Following a brief business meeting, Russell “Doc” Walters, of Hershey, will be the speaker. Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336; centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.

FOOD DRIVE: Fairmount Homes is holding a food drive through Monday, Nov. 23. Tables for food collection are set up in the Wheat Ridge entryway of the Fairmount Campus, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. Items collected will be donated to Northeastern Lancaster County Food Bank and Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services. Donations most needed at this time are juices and syrups; canned fruits, soups, beans, meats and vegetables; cereals, condiments, peanut butter, jelly, and paper goods. Information: fairmounthomes.org.

CRAFT SHOW: The Winters Heritage House Museum, 41-47 E. High St., Elizabethtown will host its annual craft show Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required. Food will not be available. The craft show will feature locally handmade goods from the colonial and Victorian era. Donations will be accepted. Information or vendor spots: 717-367-4672.

