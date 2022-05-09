ADULT PROGRAM: Heritage & Horizons will offer their adult enrichment program Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. in the sanctuary of Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave. There will be two speakers each day, with refreshments served in between. Cost is $7 per day. Series topics: “Water Street Mission — ‘Restored to be Restorers’ ” and “Culinary and Medicinal Properties of Mushrooms” (May 10); “Historic Walk Down Main Street in Lititz” and “Longing, Belonging, and Peace Within Silk Road Traditions” (May 17); and “Ulysses S. Grant — Reputation Restored” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band — Was It Really Ragtime?” (May 24). For more information, visit apostlesucc.org/hh/.

