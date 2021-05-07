HAWAIIAN BIRD WEBINAR: The Lancaster County Bird Club will host a free webinar on Hawaiian birds at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to attend the live presentation. Registration is required in advance via the following link: bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Birding-Hawaii-with-Mandy-Talpas. Information: lancasterbirdclub.org or facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

VIETNAM ROUND TABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table will meet at the Vietnam Veterans of America Michael J. Novosel MOH Capital Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Admission is free and masks and social distancing are required. Following a brief business meeting, Don Sheaffer, of Hummelstown, will discuss his 13-month tour of duty with the Navy Seabees in Hue and Danang as a member of Mobile Construction Battalion 7. Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336; centralpavietnamrt@verizon.net.

5K RUN/WALK EVENT: KW Elite and Marilyn Berger & Associates will sponsor a 5K run/walk and food truck event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Stoner Park, 1280 Winchester Drive (off Eden Road). Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association with all funds raised to stay local. Information: www2.heart.org/goto/MarilynBergerShank; MBergShankRealtor@gmail.com; 717- 468-0407.

SOCIAL/BALLROOM DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will host a social/ballroom dance Sunday, May 16, at PA Dancesport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. A group dance lesson will be held from 2-3 p.m., followed by general dancing from 3-6 p.m. Cost is $5 for students, $10 for members All dancers must wear masks when dancing or sitting at their tables. Information: Sue Boyer, 717-566-6481; boyrzapp@verizon.net.

CAR SHOW: Traditions of Hershey, 100 N. Larkspur Drive, Palmyra, will host a car show from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, It is free and open to the public. Susquehanna Valley Vintage Sports Cars will caravan through Traditions of Hershey's parking lot; there will be food available for purchase from food trucks. Rain date is Sunday, May 23. Information:717-838-2230.

