FREE ART KITS: A Frame of Mind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supportive visual art programming to children, will give free art kits to children ages 6-18, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday,May 13, at Long’s Park. Signs and balloons will lead to a contactless art pickup to an open trunk or empty seat. All kits are sterilized during and after assembly. Kits include pencils, pens, papers and scrapbook pages from the Lancaster Creative Reuse, a custom coloring page from Sarah Kelly at skellydoodles, paint, brushes, clay and more. Information: aframeofmindart.com.

