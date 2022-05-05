SPRING BAZAAR: The annual “Spring Thing” Bazaar will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz. Held rain or shine, the event will feature individual vendors with items for sale; hair cuts for women, men and children; and a children’s table with activities. Food will be available for purchase. A silent auction will also be held. Vendors are still being accepted. For more information or to be a vendor, contact church office, 717-626-7100, Monday to Thursday; or Jane Markert at 717-926-0049.

INDOOR YARD SALE: The Leola War Memorial Indoor Yard Sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. For more information or to reserve a table, call 717-490-2715.

FEST, 5K & CHICKEN BBQ: Friendship Community’s 29th annual FEST, 5K & Chicken BBQ drive-thru will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. Event features a 5K run, walk and wheel for capabilities, followed by plant and art tent sales and the drive-thru chicken barbecue. For more information, or to register for the 5K, visit frienshipcommunity.net/FEST.

PLANT EXCHANGE: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host its annual Plant Exchange from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Anyone interested in bringing plants for exchange must preregister. Bring donated plants, in nonreturnable containers and properly identified, to the library between 8-9 a.m. The actual plant exchange will be held 9-11 a.m. outside behind the library. For more information or to preregister, call the library at 717-653-1510.

YARD SALE / STREET FAIR: Marietta Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, on Market Street in Marietta. Event will feature a yard sale and street fair. Vendors will have items for sale. Live music and food trucks on-site. Free admission; open to the public.

BALLROOM DANCE: The Lancaster USA Dance will sponsor a ballroom dance from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St. For more information, contact yorkchapter3008@gmail.com; call 717-885-6370.

VOLUNTEER WORKSHOP: Children’s Disaster Services will offer a workshop to train volunteers Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, at the Lititz Christian Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz. Cost is $65. The workshops train participants to understand and respond to children who have experienced a disaster. For more information or to register, contact Jeannine Strom Boyer, 717-626-2131; contact the office, 800-451-4407, ext. 5; email cds@brethren.org.

