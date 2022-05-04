50PLUS EXPO: OLP Events and the Lancaster County Office of Aging will host their 23rd annual 50plus Spring Expo on Wednesday, May 4 at Wynham Resort (formerly Lancaster Host Resort), 2300 Lincoln Highway East. Event is free and open to the public. The 50plus Expo will include exhibitors covering all facets of life for Lancaster County’s over-50 population: housing, medical services, nutrition, leisure, home improvements, finances and more. There will be live musical entertainment and seminars. Free manicures offered throughout the day. Free shuttle service from parking area to entrance. For more information, call 717-285-1350; visit 50plusexpoPA.com.

