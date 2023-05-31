MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will host a general membership meeting and dinner Thursday, June 8, at the Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St. A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and meeting to follow. Speaker of the evening is Zach Waltz, director of operations at Waltz Vineyard Estate Winery. All current and past military officers; reservations required, no later than Monday, June 5. For more information or to make reservation, contact Bill Zeird, 717-626-0232; rgerzsr@gmail.com.

