MMA STYLE TRAINING: GEARS will offer a “Core de Force,” bodyweight MMA-style training class for participants 14 and older. Classes are 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1-July 13, at the Fighting Dragons Fitness Center, 101 Cherry St., Elizabethtown. Cost is $45 for GEARS; $55 nonmembers. For more information or to register online, visit getintoGEARS.org; call 717-367-0355.

ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSIONS: COBYS Family Services will offer resource family information session at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7 at the COBYS Murray Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to reserve a space for an information session, contact a COBYS Resource Home Coordinator at 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

YOGA: GEARS will offer Hatha Flow Yoga for individuals 14 and older to be held virtually via Zoom. Multilevel class incorporates yoga poses, conscious breathing and a meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. No experience necessary. Classes held 5-6 p.m. Mondays, June 7-July 26; 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 9-July 28; 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, June 12-July 3. Cost is $60 for one day per week for GEARS members; $70 nonmembers. Sign up for two or more classes for just $50 per class ($60 nonmembers). For more information or to register, visit getintoGEARS.org; call 717-397-0355.

CRAFTING CLASS: GEARS will offer a crafting class using yarn. Participants will make a variety of summer time creations using yarn. Classes are 6-7 p.m. Mondays, June 7-28, for children ages 7-12; and 7:15-8:15 p.m. for adults 18 and older. For more information or to register, visit getintoGEARS.org; call 717-397-0355.