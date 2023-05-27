HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Manheim Township Historical Society will present a “Stehli Silk Mill: Past & Future,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Free and open to the public. The annual meeting will take place after the presentation. Remote access link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83152642853; meeting ID: 831 5264 2853. For more information, visit mthistoricalsociety.com; follow the Manheim Township Historical Society on Facebook and YouTube.

YARD SALE VENDORS: The East Petersburg Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the East Petersburg Community Park on Pine Street. Individuals and organizations are invited to be vendors, welcoming crafts, art, and various products and services. Participants may reserve a 10-by-10-foot space for $10. Registration is preferred. However, vendors will be able to sign up on the morning of the event with cash only. You can reserve up to two additional spots for $10 each. Registration form with your payment should be sent in advance to the East Petersburg Borough Office at 6040 Main St. in East Petersburg, PA 17520. Checks must be written to East Petersburg Day. For more information, to purchase vendors spaces or chicken barbecue tickets, visit eastpetersburgday.com/community-yard-sale.

ANNUAL COMMUNITY RIDE: Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise’s 19th Annual Ride for the Community will be held Saturday, June 3 in Manheim Township Community Park, 209 E. Petersburg Road. Open to the public. Register and check in between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park and the registration fee includes lunch. Registration is $40 the day of or $35 if you preregister online by May 31. The bike ride proceeds will benefit two Lifecycles student leader scholarships. For more information or to register, visit: lancastersunriserotaryofpa.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.