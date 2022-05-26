EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, via Zoom. Free and open to the public. Topic: “Augmentative and Alternative Communication and School Age Children.” Zoom meeting link: zoom.us/j/94267693515?pwd=YzM4WDZia1NRRnAyWmE0OEFkRUNwZz09; meeting ID: 942 6769 3515; passcode: 270274. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

MEMORIAL DAY: The General George H. Thomas Camp No. 19, The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will host its annual Memorial Day commemoration Monday, May 30, at the Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon St. Event begins at 11 a.m. in the Grand Army of the Republic section. The scheduled featured speaker is Lancaster County Commissioner Joshua Parsons.

