CHICKEN BBQ: Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue, a nonprofit search and rescue organization, will host their annual Chicken BBQ Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m. until sold out. PACSAR will offer chicken legs and half-chickens both individually or as dinners. Dinners include drink, baked potato, applesauce, cold slaw and roll with butter. Chicken will be available at Horst Farm Market, 582 Reading Road, East Earl, as well as at Weaver’s Store, 1011 Dry Tavern Road, Denver. Cost is $7 for half-chicken only, $12 for half-chicken dinner; $5 for chicken leg, $10 for chicken leg dinner. All proceeds from the Chicken BBQ benefits PACSAR. For more information on PACSAR, visit Pacsar.org or follow us on Facebook.

FLEA MARKET: The Hempfield recCenter will host the Hempfield Community Memorial Day Flea Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Amos Herr Park, 1756 Nissley Road, Landisville. Free and open to the public. Over 100 vendors will be in attendance offering a wide variety of goods for sale. Food trucks will also be available on-site for hungry shoppers. Still seeking vendors; to reserve a 20-by-20-foot vendor space, there is a $40 fee. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rec’s Everyone Belongs scholarship program. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Catherine Hamby, 717-898-3102; email chamby@hempfieldrec.com.

