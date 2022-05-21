GREAT GIVE EVENT: The “Buy Nothing Elizabethtown/Bainbridge PA” Facebook group will host a Great Give Event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, in the parking lot of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown. Community members are invited to bring items to give away, as well as to browse and take items. People may display gifts in their trunk or on tables and picnic blankets (vendors must provide these items themselves). For more information or to sign up for vendor spots, text Deborah Santiago, 717-917-4378; email djs4818@comcast.net.

