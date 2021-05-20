FUNDRAISER DRIVE-IN: Manheim Township Public Library will host a family friendly drive-in move fundraiser at sunset, around 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz. The parking lot opens one hour early. Penn Cinema will be showcasing an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, “Matilda.” Ticket prices are $30 per vehicle, with admission for as many guests as there are seatbelts in the vehicle. Guests can enjoy the big screen from the comforts of their vehicle, with audio provided through 89.9 FM. Information or to purchase tickets: simpletix.com/e/the-manheim-township-public-library-presen-tickets-68710#host.

ADOPTION INFORMATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at its Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

