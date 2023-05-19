PRESENTATION: A small gathering/presentation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Church’s chapel at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Ave. Open to the public. Presentation: “Neighborhood Watch/Home Safety & Fraud Awareness,” presented by Lancaster Township’s Officer Natalie Littlehale. For more information, call 717-397-9791.

COMMUNITY GIFTING EVENT: “The Community Gifting Elizabethtown/Bainbridge PA” (previously ‘Buy Nothing Elizabethtown/Bainbridge PA’) Facebook group will host its Four Great Give Event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, in the parking lot of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown. Open to the public. Community members are invited to bring items to give away, as well as to browse and take items. People may display gifts in their trunk or on tables and picnic blankets (vendors must provide these items themselves). Attendees are not required to bring items in order to take items. For more information, or to sign up for a vendor spot to offer items, contact Deborah Santiago by texting 717-917-4378 or by emailing djs4818@comcast.net.

COFFEE WITH COMMISSIONER: A Coffee with Commissioner will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Manheim Township Municipal Office, 1840 Municipal Drive. Commissioners Donna DiMeo and Barry Kauffman will be present, and one topic of conversation will be the comprehensive plan committee. Manheim Township residents/taxpayers may submit additional topics for consideration via email to info@manheimtownship.org.

IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY: The Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Celtic Center of Lancaster, 1285 Manheim Pike. Open to the public. After a brief business session, discussion of the Irish during the Civil War, with a focus on the Battle of Gettysburg. Refreshments will be served.

VETERANS STORY CLUB: The Veterans Story Group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Wolfe Auditorium at the Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Open to the public. Topic will be “The Horrible Crash of a Helicopter,” presented by retired Lt. Col. Willam Confer. For more information, contact William Confer, 717-581-3344.

