ENCAPSULATION WORKSHOP: Mennonite Life, 2215 Millstream Road, will host an Encapsulation Workshop, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Participants will learn to make custom enclosures for historical documents and paper artifacts. Participants should bring two documents; workshop will include all necessary materials. Cost is $30. Preregister by Friday, May 20. Members receive a $10 discount. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/encapdocs.

