CASH BINGO: Cash Bingo will be held Friday, May 20, at the SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 717-806-0123; visit secarec.org.

WOMEN’S EXPO: The eighth annual Lancaster County Women’s Expo will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wyndham Resort (formerly Lancaster Host Resort), 2300 Lincoln Highway East. Open to the public. Guests can connect with representatives from participating businesses and organizations offering products and services in home improvement, finances, health and wellness, beauty, fitness, fashion, retirement living, leisure, entertainment and more. There will be door prizes, live entertainment, and more. Registration is required to attend and may be done day of event. For more information or to register online, visit agreatwaytospendmyday.com; call

717-285-1350.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.