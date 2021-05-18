CAR SEAT CHECK: Safe Kids Lancaster County in collaboration with the Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, will offer a free car seat checkup event 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

MEETING: The Lancaster Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 80, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. Information: Jeff Butch, 717-475-3009 or jbutch1@mac.com; or James Pontz, 717-725-3131 or at jcpontz@yahoo.com.

SENIOR FIT DAY: Lititz recCenter will offer free senior fitness classes the morning of Wednesday, May 26, in the indoor fitness studios and the main indoor pool, 301 Maple St., Lititz. Starting at 8 a.m., a 45-minute Silver Strong class will focus on cardio and weight training; at 11:15 a.m., there will be a 45-minute Silver Strength chair-based fitness class. No RSVP required; face masks should be worn, as well as comfortable athletic wear. Information: 717-626-5096; simonababou@lititzrec.com.

VIETNAM VETERAN MEMORIAL: The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will hold a wreath laying ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Greenwood Cemetery on South Queen Street. It is open to the public; family and friends are welcome to participate and share memories. The chapter meets monthly and is currently meeting at Millersville Memorial Park. The next meeting is at noon Wednesday, May 19. Information: Warren Kimmel, 717-484-1147.

