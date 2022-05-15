POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Program: Postcards with postmarks from closed Lancaster County Post Offices,” presented by member Paul Smoker. Postcard competition will be “flowers.” For more information, call 717-413-6882.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The regular meeting of the Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, May 18, at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A light luncheon will be provided. Speaker will be David Manuel. For more information, contact Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Salisbury Township municipal building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Topic will be “Historic Lincoln Highway through Lancaster County.” Presenter Benton Webber has been walking Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County, finding the often hidden posts that mark our little section of the famous route.

ONLINE TALK: The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Lancaster will sponsor a free online talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Open to the public. Melanie Wahlberg, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible. For more information or to attend, visit christiansciencelancasterpa.org.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.