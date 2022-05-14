SEED PLANTING EVENT: Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, will host a communitywide seed planting event in the garden (directly across from the school) at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Rain date will be May 15 or 21. Open to the public. Bring gloves if you choose; all other items will be provided. Free pizza and soda will be served to all participants.

PARENT TECHNOLOGY SEMINAR: A parent seminar, “Navigating Technology With Your Family,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Drive. Presenter, Walt Mueller, President for Center for Parent/Youth Understanding. Seminar will equip parents with biblical wisdom and practical tips for day-to-day use of technology with kids of all ages. Light refreshments will be served. Child care is available. Registration is required. Cost is $10 per person. For more information or to register, visit communityfellowship.com.

ART AUCTION: The Columbia Public Library, 24 S. Sixth St., Columbia, will host its second Art Auction on Sunday, May 15. Preview begins at 1:30 p.m. auction begins at 3 p.m. on the library terrace overlooking Locust Street Park, weather permitting. Light fare and beverages will be served. The auction and sale will feature works by leading artists in and around Columbia, including pieces from galleries in Lancaster city. For more information, visit columbiapubliclibrary.org/art-auction or follow the library’s Facebook page.

