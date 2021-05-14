ADOPTION ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual resource family orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at noon Thursday, May 20, via Zoom. There is no charge. Topic will be “Inclusion: Promoting Inclusive School Communities for All Students.” Zoom meeting information: zoom.us/j/99101341118?pwd=WXkzOTlBRFl3U0lVbmZXVmVPZ2hCUT09: meeting ID: 991 0134 1118; passcode: 993359. Information or to register: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Salisbury Township Park, Pavilion 2. The topic will be “When the President Comes to Town,” about Ronald Reagan’s visit to Lancaster in 1984. Presenter will be Herb Fisher.

BUS TRIP: A bus trip to Ocean City, Maryland, is planned for Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20. The trip includes bus fare, some vouchers for meals and a four-night stay at the Howard Johnson on 12th Street and Boardwalk. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. For more detailed information, contact Corie Cauler at 717-517-9254.

