PETER’S PORCH: Lititz Peter’s Porch Food Bank and Community Breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 165 Front St., Lititz. Open to the public. The free breakfast is open to all our neighbors and features homemade pancakes, eggs, baked oatmeal and more. The food bank has two areas, bags of groceries from CAP that are income designated and several tables of groceries donated by the community available without proof of need. There is also a free children’s clothing closet. For more information, call the church with any questions at 717-626-8237.

POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Program: “Amusement Parks,” presented by Aaron Heckler. The postcard competition will be “Amusement Parks.” For more information, call 717-413-6682 or follow Lancaster County Postcard Club on Facebook.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The regular membership meeting of the Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, May 17, in the chapel at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A luncheon will be served. Guest speaker is Patrick M. Reynolds, author, illustrator and creator of “Flashbacks” comic strip. For more information, contact Bill Kelley at 717-560-9424.

