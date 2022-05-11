DOG ADOPTIONS: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its “Meet and Greet,” from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, May 14, at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Meet available dogs for adoptions; staff will be available to answer questions. Food available for purchase. For more information, contact Inza at events@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The subject of the meeting will be “Meet Thaddeus Stevens, the Greatest Unknown Person in American History,” played by Ross Hetrick, president and founder of the Thaddeus Stevens Society. Books and memorabilia related to Stevens will be available at the meeting, which is open to the public without charge. Doors unlock at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, before 5 p.m.; email pge8507@aol.com.

