BOOK SIGNING: Paul S. Kurtz will be speaking about his new book, “Plow, Pulpit, People: We Called Him Pop,” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Crest View Gathering Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Books will be available for sale and signing by author. The event is free. Information or to reserve seating: 717-354-1893.
SPEAKER: NAMI Lancaster County will host Dr. Katherine Croce at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the CSG Building, 1902 Old Homestead Lane. She is Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training Eastern regional director at Drexel University and adjunct faculty member at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Information: Vivian Spiese, 717-871-6205.
LECTURE: The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host a lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Freeman Hall auditorium on the campus of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, 1 S. Boyd St., Cornwall. Sue Boardman will present the lecture “Monuments of Gettysburg.” The lecture is free. Information: 717-272-9711.
BEREAVED SUPPORT GROUP: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, will offer a three-week Newly Bereaved series from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 10, 17 and 24. It is free, however, registration is required. This series provides an overview of common grief responses and will help attendees begin to identify coping tools. Information or to register: 717-391-2413; 800-924-7610.
DISCOVERY RECOVERY: The Lancaster Discovery Recovery, a Christian-based 12-step recovery program that ministers to individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addictions, will meet from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at The RASE Project, 131 E. Orange St., and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave. The group meets weekly at the same times and locations. Information: Greg Schlmofer, 717-394-6991.
KOREAN WAR VETS: The Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, March 11, in the Eagle Commons of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. The speaker will be Herbert W. Ridyard, who will discuss his World War II combat experiences in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. Membership in the association is open to all men and women who have served in Korea anytime from 1945 to the present, or were in uniform serving anywhere during the period June 25, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955. Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.