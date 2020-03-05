COMMUNITY DAY: Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, will host a free Community Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Members of the community are invited to discover the services and programs Hempfield recCenter and local organizations have to offer. Activities will include group exercise classes, free screenings, educational seminars and photo opportunities. Information: 717-898-3102 or hempfieldrec.com.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
MEMORY LOSS: The Memory Loss Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the third-floor conference room at the Lancaster General Health Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. Kerry Derring, activities director at Moravian Manor, will share on “Benefits of Music and Technology for Persons with Dementia.” Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3280.
SPEAKER: The Lancaster County Garden Club will host George Coombs at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. His presentation will be on “The Mixed Perennial Garden,” during which he will discuss the overarching design goals as well as provide details about the various plants that were used. Cost is $5 for guests. Information: lancastergardenclub.org or info@lancastergardenclub.org.
DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP: The Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Neuroscience Institute conference room at LGH Neuroscience Institute, 2150 Harrisburg Pike, second floor. Dr. Matt Patterson will discuss dental devices to address sleep apnea. Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3280.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, will offer a program — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) — from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. This group provides compassion and understanding for individuals who have had a loved one die as a result of substance abuse or addiction. The program is free, but preregistration is required for new attendees. Information or to register: Marjorie Paradise, 717-951-2720, or mparadise810@comcast.net.
BINGO: Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, will host bingo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the kitchen at 5:30 p.m. All prizes are cash.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS: The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child at any age, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike. Information: Kelley Evans, 717-806-5544.
