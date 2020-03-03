FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host a foster parent orientation session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The orientation is free. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to attend a session: 717-492-9338.
SEMINAR: Fairmount Homes will offer a seminar on “Comfort and Care When It’s Needed Most” at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. It is free, but reservations are required. This seminar is the first of a six-part series looking at various end-of-life issues. Information or reservations: 717-354-1893.
QUILT PREVIEW: The Mennonite Central Committee will host a free preview event Thursday through Saturday, March 5 to March 7, at the MCC East Coast Material Resources Center, 517 W. Trout Run Road, Ephrata. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can view quilts slated for auction at the 64th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale and vote for their favorite quilt by donating money during the preview. All proceeds benefit Mennonite Central Committee. Information: 717-733-2847 or EastCoastMRC@mcc.org.
SAFETY VEST FROLIC: Fairmount Homes will host a Safety Vest Frolic at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, in the Crest View Gathering Room, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Materials to make vests will be supplied. Volunteers are needed to assemble kits to donate to local school students. Donations are needed also to purchase additional materials for more vests. Information, to attend or to make them from home: 717-394-6851.
SCREENING: Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness will host a documentary on Denmark’s nonviolent resistance to the Nazi occupation during World War II at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the parish hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St. It is free. Snacks will be served. Information: Barry Stoner, 717-821-8026.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host its monthly indoor flea market/garage sale from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Veterans Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. Refreshments will be available for purchase. More than 35 vendors will be featuring items for sale such as toys, crafts, period jewelry, socks, cleaning/paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles and trains. Proceeds support the maintenance of the War Memorial Building Information, 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: The East Cocalico Lions Club will host its spring dinner from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Reamstown Fire Hall, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown. The menu will include oyster, ham and shrimp platters; fish and chips; oyster, ham and fish sandwiches; french fries; and baked potatoes. Takeout will be available. Children 12 and under eat free. All proceeds are given back to the community. Information: 717-336-5311.
BREAKFAST: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The breakfast includes eggs, dried beef gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, bacon, toast, pancakes, doughnuts, fruit, shoofly pie and beverages. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 3 to 12 years and free for children 2 and under. Information: Paula McQuate, 717-413-3246.
HUNTING/FISHING SHOW: The 56th Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Approximately 100 collectors and dealers will have for display and sale some of the following items: antique hunting and fishing licenses, shell boxes, old lures, plugs, reels, decoys, fishing rods, books and posters. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by a parent. There will be an early bird admission of $10 at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Information: Ron Funk, 3045 W. Meadowview Drive, Gordonville or 717-371-0395.
BINGO: A drop-in bingo will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens. There will be 50/50 cash payout. Cards are 25 cents. The kitchen will be open.
